Hall of Fame Linebacker Dick Butkus Dead at 80

MALIBU, Calif. — Chicago Bears legend and NFL Hall of Famer Dick Butkus has died at the age of 80.
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 5, 2023
The linebacker spent his entire career with the Bears after being drafted by the team in 1965, making eight Pro Bowls. He was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979, his first year of eligibility.
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 5, 2023
His family announced Thursday that the former linebacker died “peacefully in his sleep.” He is survived by his wife, Helen, and three children.
