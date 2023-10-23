Folarin Back: Wale Returns With “Max Julien” Single, Now Signed To Def Jam

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Wale should be counted among one of the most talented rappers of his generation and the respect he’s gained in the industry was hard-earned. After taking some time away from releasing music, the DMV spitter is back with a new single “Max Julien” and is now signed to one of the most iconic labels in Hip-Hop.

Wale last dropped in October of 2021 with his last studio album Folarin II and appears to be his last with Warner and Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group. According to TMZ Hip Hop, the Washington, D.C. artist has been signed to Def Jam Recordings for months but kept details under wraps.

Usually an active figure on social media, Wale has kept largely mum until a recent post announcing the leadup to his new single, the aforementioned “Max Julien” produced by D.Woo.

From “Max Julien”:

I been goin’ through it lately

Nobody give a sh*t but wanna know more lately, uh

Damn, I been more alone lately

It’s no coincidence, been sayin’, “No more” lately

Yeah, see, I’m selfish but never pretentious

It’s not potential when the friendship that come with intentions

We’ve spun the song a few times this morning and the track proves that Wale is, without doubt, one of the most gifted lyricists in the game. There is also some vulnerability that shines alongside the usual bravado. All of this is delivered in his signature DMV accent and his always present confidence.

Check out “Max Julien” below. Welcome back, Folarin.

