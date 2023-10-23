You Care: Will Smith Says He’ll Support Jada Pinkett Smith For Rest Of His Life

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Will Smith broke his silence to talk about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith in the wake of new revelations from her memoir.

The actor and producer Will Smith made a surprise appearance at the most recent stop on Jada Pinkett Smith’s media tour to promote her memoir, Worthy. The event was held at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Pinkett Smith’s hometown of Baltimore, Maryland, Wednesday (Oct. 18). Excerpts from the memoir have made the rounds among media outlets within the past week, which include her revealing that she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016 and that she considered the late rapper Tupac Shakur her “soulmate,” in addition to believing the infamous moment where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards was a “skit.”

“I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have … for me,” Smith said to his wife in front of the packed audience. “We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it ‘brutiful.’ It was brutal and beautiful at the same time.” He went on to say that the speculation on whether the couple would divorce took him by surprise, as he had spent the last three weeks lending aid to a biodiversity project in Papua New Guinea. He chose to have his phone off, only learning about everything once he returned. “Our union is a sloppy experiment in unconditional love,” Will Smith told the crowd. “Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet, and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life.”

The gathered crowd (which included their children, Jaden and Willow Smith, and Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris) also saw Pinkett Smith reiterate the comments she made in another event last week – stating that she and Smith are “working very hard” on their “partnership.” She further affirmed that during her talk with CNN Legal Analyst Lauren Coates about the memoir and the rumors.

“Will and me are good,” Pinkett Smith told Coates. “All the people who don’t understand and got something to say are just going to have to fall in line. The truth of the matter is I’m not leaving Will’s side and he’s not going to leave mine. We’ve been on a powerful quest. And I’m happier than I’ve ever been.”

