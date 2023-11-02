The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

SZA channeled a modern-day schoolgirl look at Wall Street Journal Magazine’s 2023 Innovator Awards.

The record-breaking songbird has been celebrating accolade after accolade, thanks to her latest studio album, SOS. She singlehandedly set the record for 41 weeks at the number 1 spot on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart.

The 33-year-old Scorpio continued to rake in wins, this time as a recipient of the 2023 Music Innovator award. She commemorated the evening clad in a black Maison Margiela dress, partnered with white socks and black, pointed-toe pumps.

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

SZA talks music in November Wall Street Journal Cover Issue

SZA graced the November cover of the Wall Street Journal Magazine, where she discussed her love her music, and her dedication to her craft.

“When I leave the studio, I feel better and empty,” she tells the publication. “There’s no better sleep than empty-brain sleep, and that can only come after I’ve been in the studio for 10 hours and done something good in there.”⁠

Like Erykah Badu, SZA is an artist, and she’s sensitive about her ish. The singer opens up about being critical of her work and anxious about feedback. Despite the slight signs of imposter syndrome that flares up, the singer manages to make musical masterpieces that resonate with today’s generation.

2023 has been full of wins for the passionate Scorpio singer. And in less than a week, she will add her 34th solar return to the celebratory line-up. With the accolades of the SOS album, we are certain SZA will pack the heat in 2024. We’re also positive she will do it in a stylish way. Her style, while quirky, is fun to see on the red carpet. What do you think?

DON’T MISS…

5 Times SZA Gave Us Style Goals

SZA Covers ‘WSJ Magazine’ In Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, And Cartier

Sza Sizzles In A Tiny Yellow Bikini From Jayda Cheaves’ Waydamin Brand

SZA Is School Girl Chic In A Black And White Maison Margiela Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com