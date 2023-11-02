The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Ice Spice might’ve had social media buzzing with her Betty Boop Halloween “costume,” but her mama isn’t far behind as the internet is amazed at how Charina Almanzar stunned with her own Halloween getup.

While Ice Spice went with the throwback cartoon character for this year’s All Hallows Eve festivities, her mama decided to dress as Wednesday Addams of The Addams Family which rediscovered it’s popularity late last year thanks to Jenna Ortega’s iteration of the classic character on the Netflix series, Wednesday. While we’ve seen lots of children and teenage girls dress as Wednesday Addams this Halloween, seeing Ice Spice’s mama’s version of the character and dancing with her bad self definitely had social media gawking and saying, “She gets it from her mama!”

Yeah, don’t be surprised if celebrities decide to forego sliding into Ice Spice’s DM’s and head straight for the source as Ms. Almanzar is the talk of the town these days. After the video of Ms. Alamanzar’s Wednesday Addams hit the internet, people were quick to acknowledge that she was indeed a baddy as her daughter had stated before and expressed their desires to meet the woman behind the ascending rap star from the Bronx.

If Ice Spice’s mama doesn’t have a man at the current moment, expect that to change as we’re sure rappers, ballers, and lots of creeps are more than likely shooting their shots behind the scenes. Heck, Jordan Poole might decide to “invest” another $500,000 on a date with her mama when it’s all said and done. Just sayin.’

What do y’all think of Ice Spice’s mom dukes looking like the baddest of the baddy’s? Let us know in the comments section below.

Ice Spice’s Mama Gets Social Media Buzzing With Her Wednesday Addams Costume was originally published on hiphopwired.com