Ex-NBA Player Joe Smith Gets Emotional Discussing OnlyFans Drama With Wife Kisha Chavis [WATCH]

Amid all of the family drama, ex-NBA player Joe Smith made time to stop by The Morning Hustle to discuss OnlyFans drama, basketball memories, and more!

A recent viral video of a man upset after finding out his wife has a secret OnlyFans page has social media in a chokehold! That couple is former Lakers player Joe Smith and his wife, former adult film star Kisha Chavis. While many initially believed it to be a publicity stunt, the validity of the situation was made apparent during his sit-down with TMH. Smith becomes emotional discussing details about the incident and current state of his marriage.

Joe reveals that he is unsure what the future holds, but Kisha seems confident in their ability to push through.

‘I don’t want to be alone, but you know, if that’s what it has to be, that’s what it has to be. But, I don’t think we’ll have a divorce, I don’t think so. I think he’ll come around,’ she stated to TMZ.

Smith was the 1995 no. 1 draft pick, had a nearly 20 year career, and continues to give back with Joe Smith Basketball Foundation. Despite the recent negative press, Smith’s legacy and reputation is irrefutable!

Watch Full Interview of Joe Smith on The Morning Hustle

