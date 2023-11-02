The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve seen Action Bronson in a music video as he’s been touring the globe taste testing some exotic foods at various eateries, but The Alchemist was able to get the Queens rapper to take a break from the food industry and lay down some bars for his latest offering.

Collaborating for the visuals to “Vertigo,” The Alchemist and Action Bronson hit the streets of NYC in an old school Caddy while trying to forget the problems and bills that await for them back at their humble abode.

Keeping the scene in New York, Dave East looks to make the most of his studio session and in his clip to “Baywatch,” the Harlem representative takes to the booth to lay down his rhymes while puffin’ on the magic dragon and getting poured up with his crew in the lab.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Wiz Khalifa, Lucky Daye, and more.

THE ALCHEMIST FT. ACTION BRONSON – “VERTIGO”

DAVE EAST – ‘BAYWATCH”

WIZ KHALIFA – “INDIGO FREESTYLE”

LUCKY DAYE – “THAT’S YOU”

GLORILLA, CMG THE LABEL & MIKE WILL MADE-IT – “POP IT”

KING LOS – “KING OF KINGS”

GBS BANK – “MY WAY”

BUCKS10 – “GRAVITY FALL”

The Alchemist ft. Action Bronson “Vertigo,” Dave East “Baywatch” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com