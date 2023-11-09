Lori Harvey Drops Dazzling PrettyLittleThing ‘Partywear’ Collection

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Consider Lori Harvey’s PLT partywear collection an early Christmas gift!

Lori Harvey lives her fabulous life rent-free in our heads. If we aren’t talking about who she is dating, we’re talking about what she is wearing. With the release of her latest collab with PrettyLittleThing, the Partywear collection, she’s right on time for the holidays, we’re currently obsessed with both.

The Partywear collection has the perfect items for your upcoming holiday plans. Whether you’re getting glam for dinner in the living room or slaying in the streets, Lori Harvey’s PLT looks have you covered in all the right places. With cut-outs, racy lace, legendary little black dresses, plunging necklines, and sets that show your abs, we’ll have two of everything, please.

