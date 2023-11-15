Rod Wave D.C. Concert Stop Break-Ins Story Was Exaggerated, MPD Confirms

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Rod Wave made a recent stop on his tour in Washington, D.C. and a tweet claiming that hundreds of vehicles were broken into went viral. It has since come out that there were way fewer than the reported break-ins that occurred during that night according to local police reports.

Rod Wave is currently on his 35-city Nostalgia tour and made a stop in Washington to perform at the Capital One Arena in the city’s Chinatown section this past Sunday (November 12. An X user by the name of @clothes_mindedx made an explosive claim that 232 cars were broken into in the area where the concert was being held and went viral in the process.

“[T]hey broke into 232 cars at the Rod Wave concert in DC last night… that’s nasty,” read the reply. Larger accounts like @SaycheeseDGTL picked up the tweet and shared it with their audiences, prompting a flurry of responses despite no official record coming from authorities in the region.

As seen on NewsOne, independent journalist Alan Henny took to X and shared his findings of the reported break-ins.

From Henny’s account:

Police officers are taking numerous reports of THEFTS FROM AUTOS in #DowntownDC in the past few hours.

This includes: 900 blk H St NW, 800 I St NW, 600 F St NW, 600 E St NW, 600 Mass Ave NW, 600 H St NW.

Guns were stolen from two autos.

NewsOne adds in its reporting that officials from the Metropolitan Police Department say that around 10 vehicles were broken into and no arrests have been made.

Washington has seen an uptick in break-ins and theft, along with a rise in armed and unarmed carjackings often attributed to area youth. The city is also on pace to set a record for homicides, prompting Mayor Muriel Bowser to enact emergency operations to address the crime across the city.

