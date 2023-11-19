A$AP Rocky Says Children With Rihanna Is ‘Our Best Creation So Far’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have already made their best collaboration ever. At least according to the rapper.

Over the weekend, the 35-year-old MC was spotted hand in hand with the Bad Gal in Las Vegas for the Formula 1 Grand Prix. During the event, A$AP was asked by Complex if he would ever consider collaborating with Rihanna on a project and the proud father had the most dad-like response ever. “I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children,” he told the online publication. “I think that’s our best creation so far.”

A$AP was of course speaking of the duo’s two sons, newborn Riot Rose, and RZA, 18 months.

While flashing a smile, he continued, “Nothing’s better than that.” He then gave a special shoutout to “a ghost designer named God” who he said “shaped everything” in their lives. “We have these beautiful angels, so that’s the best collaboration,” the rapper said of his family. How sweet!

The fly parents attended the Formula 1 Grand Prix event to celebrate A$AP’s latest accomplishment as the creative director for PUMA’s new F1. Of course, the pair stepped out in their best looks, with the Bajan beauty rocking a long brown leather coat which she paired with a pair of black pumps. She also accessorized the look with silver earrings, necklaces, and an anklet before topping the look off with her newly golden blonde hair which was slicked back into a high bun.

Rocky matched Rih Rih’s fly and wore an ensemble from his new Puma collab. He turned heads in a sleek pair of neon Puma gloves with matching pants that featured the brand’s logo. He also rocked a gray jacket and paired his style with a baseball cap that read “ALLAH.” He completed his look with a pair of neon shoes from the sportswear brand.

Check out their stylish looks here.

We just can’t get enough of these two!

