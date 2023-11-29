Directors Gelila Bekele & Armani Ortiz Talk Making “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
When it comes to the life of Tyler Perry, you may think you know but you really have no idea. Maxine’s Baby unveiled aspects never before revealed. It pays tribute to his late mother, Maxine, after whom the documentary is titled. The documentary also sheds light on his strained relationship with his late father, rise to fame and 10-year-old son.
Watch our full interview below and check out Maxine’s Baby on Amazon Prime!
