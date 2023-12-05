Joey Bada$$ Is “Excited” To Let Grantham Cole’s Ronnie Take Over Villain Role In Season 3 of ‘Raising Kanan’

Power Book III: Raising Kanan introduced the world to Unique (Joey Bada$$) as the main villain who looked to make life a living hell for the Thomas family and their drug dealing enterprise. In season three, there is a new bad guy on the block, and he might be the most terrifying villain the Power Universe has ever seen.

We already touched on the arrival of Unique’s creepy brother Ronnie (Grantham Coleman) to Southside Jamaica, Queens, and the inspiration behind him with showrunner Sascha Penn.

In an interview with the series creator, he explained that he “thinks the inspiration is real-life stuff more than anything else” and that “Ronnie is such an enigma that it just makes him really scary.”

CassiusLife spoke with Joey Bada$$ and Grantham Coleman about Ronnie’s early release from prison and Unique no longer being the only “bad mon” on the block.

Joey BadA$$ Is Excited To Let Ronnie Handle The Villain Duties

Joey Bada$$ loves being Unique, and you can easily tell by watching his performance in Raising Kanan. At the end of season 2, Unique shows us that he’s not always a thorn in the side of Raq (Patina Miller). In fact, he wants to get into Raq *wink-wink* and finally gets his wish.

Anyway, in season 3, Unique is more of an ally and actually has feelings for Raq, but that gets complicated with the arrival of his brother Ronnie, who doesn’t have a care in the world for anyone, including members of the Thomas family.

We asked the rapper/actor how it feels to know Unique is no longer the biggest villain in Jamaica Queens, and he said he is happy to share the villain duties with his brother.

“Honestly, it doesn’t feel too bad because everybody knows that Unique could go there,” Bada$$ begins. “Everybody knows that he won’t hesitate to go there. But I enjoy moving away from the villain, the guy that you hate to love, and more of this heroic type of guy as we’ve seen ended in season two.” I think people are going to be really blown away by Grantham’s performance of the character. He continues, “But also, yeah, I’m excited to make space for Ronnie because, just like Unique, there’s no character in the universe that’s been like this. There’s no other Ronnie. He’s truly a one-of-one. And I think people are going to be really blown away by Grantham’s performance of the character. So yeah, to say the least, it’s been an honor to share that spotlight with my big brother.”

Grantham Coleman Reveals How He Becomes So Terrifying As Ronnie

Speaking of Ronnie, he might be the scariest villain we have ever seen in the drug-dealing cinematic universe. So, how does one prepare to take on such a role? Coleman explained it was just him reading the script, acting it out, and peeping the vibes afterward.

“I think actually it was one of those things where you get the script, and you talk to Sascha, our showrunner, and then you get off set with Joey, and these things just start happening, start shaping themselves, Coleman begins. “And then you see, honestly, how people who don’t know you respond.” It’s really nice to have that dynamic of being brothers… but also in the realm of the world, someone to butt heads with, too. “Because I’d like to think of myself as a nice, charming guy, but when you are giving people Ronnie all day long, you start to realize that they’re treating you like Ronnie, and you realize I must be doing my job right.” He added, “But as Joey said, it’s really nice to have that dynamic of being brothers and having someone to work with and someone to talk to. But also in the realm of the world, someone to butt heads with, too.” We are very intrigued to see how Ronnie shakes things up in season 3. You can watch the entire interview above. Photo: Cassius Life / Power Book III: Raising Kanan

