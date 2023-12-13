Asking For A Friend: “My Fiancé’s Religious Beliefs Are Ruining Christmas!”

Todays Asking For A Friend comes from Marlena! Marlena says she recently got engaged to a man that she loves despite their difference in upbringing but she’s the holiday season is causing her to have doubts after realizing her mate isn’t as crazy about Christmas (or other holidays) as she is!
During her call in to the Hustlers’ Marlena shared that although she knew her fiancé’s parents were practicing Jehovah Witnesses she felt tricked after her husband to be shared with her that he still wasn’t comfortable celebrating holidays even though he no longer practices the faith. Now Marlena needs advice! She says as a Christian, she doesn’t want her future children to grow up without experiencing the holidays and neither does she!
Listen to what the Hustlers had to say about it and hop in the comments to on our Instagram to join the conversation and let us know your thoughts! Have a problem or a question you need advice on? Call us and leave a voicemail on the #HustleHotline at 1866-HUSTLE-8 and tune in to Asking For A Friend weekdays on The Morning Hustle Show with Lore'l and Kyle weekdays at 7:25 am EST.
