Want to get tipsy and cheese? Don’t worry! Doritos is coming out with their new Nacho Cheese Liquor.
Doritos teamed up with Empirical to create a spirit that taste just like the chips classic nacho cheese flavor. The liquor was made by using actual Doritos nacho cheese chips.
The PepsiCo-owned brand said that the liquor will only be around for a limited time only.
If you’re wonder what kind of drink you could use this liquor for, Doritos said it would be best paired with tequila to make drinks such as spicy margaritas, bloody mary’s, old fashions, or served plain just over ice.
When the liquor does release, the cost of a 750 ml bottle will be $65 dollars and you can only get it at limited locations. The drink will only be sold in liquor stores in New York and in California.
If you need help making your cheesy drink, you and your loved ones could go to Doritos.com for drink recipes and serve it to the whole family.
Preorders for the drink start December 13th at Doritos.com
RELATED: This Lady’s Weird Pet Is Basically The Creature From ‘Stranger Things’
RELATED: Doritos Tease Their Super Bowl LVII Ad Starring Missy Elliott
DORITOS Released New Nacho Cheese Flavor Liquor was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Cardi B Says She’s Single, X Is In Shambles: “I’ve Been Single For A Minute Now”
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Muni Long Reveals Autism Diagnosis On Social Media
-
Is Ashanti Pregnant? X Users Think Nelly Has ‘Sealed The Deal’
-
Offset Talks "Set If Off" Album, Michael Jackson, Family & More!
-
Kanye West Rocks Black KKK-Style Hooded Mask At His Album Listening Party, Social Media Reacts
-
Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely By The NBA, X Reacts