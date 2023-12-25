The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

SZA is known for her sensual vocals, relatable lyrics, banging body, and most notably, her big, curly hair. Recently, the Kill Bill songstress debuted a brand new look, trading in her usual bouncy locs for a shorter ‘do – and we’re loving it!

The Snooze artist took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her latest style and proved to fans that she can literally rock any look and still look amazing. The beauty modeled her new, short curly ‘fro in a stunning mirror selfie and was sure to show off her curvy frame in the process as she rocked a sexy yellow and black bikini and blue glasses.

The selfie photo was part of a larger photo dump which included other selfies of the artist showing off her latest hairstyle along with photos of herself out and about, enjoying life.

“To crash out is to grow,” SZA captioned the photo dump. Check it out below.

While we’re unsure if SZA’s new hairstyle is here to stay, we do know that the beauty loves showing off her natural hair whenever she can thanks to her hair stylist, Her Growing Hands, who is responsible for keeping SZA’s natural tresses long and healthy.

“Her NATURAL hair is thriving,” the popular stylist said of SZA’s locs back in 2019. “I can’t thank you enough for entrusting me to help foster your healthy natural hair journey!”

The stylist continued, “Getting to know you & your crown has been a pleasure by far. Thank you for trusting my process.”

Since then, SZA’s hair has been thriving and we’ve all taken notice! Whether she’s wearing a wig to protect her natural locs or letting her tresses hang free, she’s always going to look good!

SZA Debuts A Short New Hair Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com