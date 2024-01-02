The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara had lots to celebrate in 2023, including the birth of her 4th baby just days after the world premiere of “The Color Purple.”

Earlier this month, the singer and actress graced the purple carpet with her glowing baby bump adorned in gold. The star plays Nettie as an adult in the film, which has become the largest Christmas Day movie opening in 14 years.

Ciara portrays adult Nettie in “The Color Purple”

In an Instagram post, Ci Ci shared a reel of a few behind-the-scenes clips of herself and the cast.

“One of my proudest accomplishments of my career and this year! This was truly an honor to be a part of this beautiful ensemble. Thank you @BlitzAmbassador for believing in me. Me as Nettie! @TheColorPurple Out Now ,” she wrote.

The singer put her vocal cords and acting skills on display towards the second half of the film. She captured our hearts when she reemerged to embrace Celie (played by Fantasia Barrino) at the end of the movie.

Ciara gives birth days after the world premiere

The 38-year-old actress gave birth a few days after shutting down the purple carpet. On December 11, she posted a photo of the Wilson clan’s latest addition, Amora Princess Wilson.

“We love You so much!” she wrote.

This is an exciting new chapter for Ciara and the rest of the Wilson clan. The proud mother of 4 is creating her very own team of winners, and we love that for her. Ci Ci says her role as Nettie was her proudest accomplishment of her career and of 2023, but the birth of baby Amora is undoubtedly the most memorable. Congratulations!

DON’T MISS…

Oh Baby! Black Celebrity Babies & Mommies of 2023: Ciara, Rihanna, Da Brat & More

The Color Purple: Rediscovering Joy, Forgiveness, and Healing

Purple Carpet Rundown: Black Hollywood Shows Out At ‘The Color Purple’ World Premiere

Ciara Says Playing Nettie Was One Of Her ‘Proudest Accomplishments’ Of 2023 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com