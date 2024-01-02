Megan Thee Stallion Strikes Deal with Planet Fitness, Introduces “Mother Fitness” To The World

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Hot Girl Coach is giving us some Hot Girl Hope just in time for setting those New Year’s Resolutions.

In a match made in Hot Girl Heaven, Planet Fitness is launching a partnership with Grammy Award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion.

The rapper’s latest partnership will introduce “Mother Fitness,” a fictional character inspired by a fierce fitness goddess-like persona paired with some serious swagger – encouraging gym goers to leave behind the barriers, including intimidation and high prices, commonly found at other gyms and join Planet Fitness, home of the Judgement Free Zone, to find their Big Fitness Energy.

The integrated marketing campaign will include advertising and commercial spots, a unique AR filter, and in-app Planet Fitness workouts inspired by Megan Thee Stallion.

Additionally, a co-branded exclusive merchandise line will be available online from 12/28-1/12, benefiting Megan Thee Stallion’s mental health-focused organization – the Pete & Thomas Foundation.

There Will Also Be Merch

The collection includes crew neck sweatshirts that proudly declare Big Fitness Energy for Everybody (-ody-ody), bucket hats, and water bottles emblazoned with ‘Real Hot Girl Fit’ and more.

Planet Fitness has more than 2,400+ PF locations, and the clubs feature a unique environment where anyone can be comfortable in a diverse club with low-cost memberships that start at only $10, making membership accessible to many of Meg’s fans.

The partnership is an excellent fit because MTS regularly drops fitness videos detailing how she shapes her incredible body. The high-energy videos rack up millions of views from her fans inspired by how hard the “Savage” singer goes in the gym.

“Working out is such an important part of my routine, so this partnership with Planet Fitness genuinely embodies my personal values,” Megan said in a quote. “We want to encourage everyone to prioritize their physical and mental health heading into the New Year so they can reach new heights in 2024 and continue to grow into the best version of themselves.”

We love to see it.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

