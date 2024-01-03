The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The 2024 makeup trends reports are coming in hot, and word on the beauty streets is that the industry will continue to evolve into an inclusive entity that redefines beauty standards and represents a variety of hues, personalities, genders, etc.

Global Beauty Director Tayaba Jafri of luxury makeup brand Laura Mercier knows a thing or two about popular makeup trends that beauty lovers can’t get enough of. According to Jafri, matte lipstick, a wing eyeline, and real flawless skin are all 2024-approved.

2024 Anticipated Makeup Trends

The first anticipated makeup trend for the new year, Hyper Blurred Skin, is influenced by AI. Laura Mercier’s top-rated Translucent Loose Setting Powder produces the ultimate skin-blur look. Jafri creates this look above by dusting over the eyeshadow application to develop a layer of blur on the eyes. She also loves to double-set critical areas around the nose to perfect the blurred complexion further. Translucent Loose Setting Powder

Flushed Femme, which refers to the hyper-feminine elements in makeup looks, is also a 2024 anticipated makeup trend that we will see a lot of, according to Jafri. It is often referred to as Balletcore, Barbiecore, and Coquette Beauty. The Flushed Feminine trend is focused on ultra-feminine styles and color palettes that are reflective of soft colors like rose, pink, peach, and lavender. Jafri creates this look above using Laura Mercier’s Tinted Moisturizer Blush in a cool pink tone like Parasol and Rose Glow Liquid Highlighter.

Tinted Moisturizer Blush

Laura Mercier’s Global Beauty Director, Tayaba Jafri, Shares Top Anticipated Makeup Trends For 2024 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com