Asking For A Friend: My Husband Is Taking Martin Luther King Jr. Day Too Far!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Naomi! She’s married and says her husband is taking Martin Luther King Jr. Day too far. He wants to take the kids out of school for a week so they can travel to Montgomery and Atlanta to visit the monuments.Naomi says she thinks her man is a bit obsessed and feels that although she respects the legacy of Dr. King she wants her children to know he was a flawed man.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Naomi says she feels its only right to educate her children on the full story and let her kids know that he allegedly cheated on Coretta Scott King. Do you think she is outta line? Let us know in the comments and listen to what the Hustlers had to say about it on social media. Have a problem or a question you need advice on? Call us and leave a voicemail at 1866-HUSTLE-8 and tune in to Asking For A Friend weekdays on The Morning Hustle Show with Kyle and Lore’l weekdays at 6:30 am EST.
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
-
Halle Bailey Introduces The World to Her Baby
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Ja Rule Signed a $100 Million Deal, Internet Calls Cap
-
Be The Mane Attraction: 6 Black Girl Hair Trends That Will Turn Heads In 2024
-
Famous Members Of Phi Beta Sigma
-
Megan Thee Stallion Serves Body In A Purple Mermaid See-Through Gown At The ‘Mean Girls’ Premiere
-
Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Music In 2024: ‘Stay Tuned’
-
[VIDEO] Jonathan Majors Breaks Silence For The First Time Following Domestic Violence Conviction ‘How Is That Possible?’