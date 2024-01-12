Asking For A Friend: My Husband Is Taking Martin Luther King Jr. Day Too Far!

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Naomi! She’s married and says her husband is taking Martin Luther King Jr. Day too far. He wants to take the kids out of school for a week so they can travel to Montgomery and Atlanta to visit the monuments.Naomi says she thinks her man is a bit obsessed and feels that although she respects the legacy of Dr. King she wants her children to know he was a flawed man.

Naomi says she feels its only right to educate her children on the full story and let her kids know that he allegedly cheated on Coretta Scott King. Do you think she is outta line? Let us know in the comments and listen to what the Hustlers had to say about it on social media. Have a problem or a question you need advice on? Call us and leave a voicemail at 1866-HUSTLE-8 and tune in to Asking For A Friend weekdays on The Morning Hustle Show with Kyle and Lore’l weekdays at 6:30 am EST.

