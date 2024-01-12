STREAMED: Jay-Z Drops Guest Verse On “The Book of Clarence,” Soundtrack, Kid Cudi Returns With “INSANO” Album & More

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Kid Cudi — INSANO

Kid Cudi kicks off the new year with new music. The multi-hyphenate Ohio star returns with 21 new tracks in the form of INSANO but he isn’t going insane alone.

In fact, Travis Scott, Lil Yachty, Pharrell Williams, Young Thug, and Lil Wayne appear on this new body of work. Meanwhile, XXXTentacion shows up with a posthumous feature and DJ Drama narrates the offering.

“We birthed the sound, we birthed the style,” Drama says on the intro. “We birthed the culture but now it’s time for some new and improved sh-t. Life has been amazing. Blessings on blessings on blessings. It’s fair to say we God’s favorite and God’s got you too.”

Cudder has also been beaming about this project for some time. “I want to make sure that everything lines up and I give y’all the best version of myself,” he previously said via socials. “This album is amazing and I want to make sure I present it in the best way for y’all.”

21 Savage — American Dream

Don’t sleep on 21 Savage. After teaming up with Drake on 2022’s Her Loss, the Georgia-based superstar unveils his newest solo effort, American Dream.

Savage unveiled the guest appearances on this biographical project with a series of baby pictures this week. Doja Cat, Young Thug, Brent Faiyaz, Summer Walker, Lil Durk, Travis Scott, Mariah The Scientist, Burna Boy, and Metro Boomin appear as collaborators here.

But it’s a motherly voice that actually opens up the album. “As a mother, every path I walked was for my son,” the soothing voice explains. “The idea of providing him proper chances helped me to never stop moving forward, forever confronting whatever transitions that needed to be endured to make his position as a winner more secured. Now, I smile, feeling assured.”

She continues: “Through all the trials and pain, the mission is as it’s always been for my son to become a man and live free in his American dream.”

The new album is not just an album, in fact. It’s actually set to accompany a film titled American Dream: The 21 Savage Story. Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin will star in the movie from directors Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori, Fam Udeorji, and Luis Perez. It is tentatively set to arrive July 4.

Jeymes Samuel — The Book of Clarence

JAY-Z released his last solo studio album, 4:44, approximately seven years ago. Since then, he’s blessed fans with impactful guest appearances and his latest feature comes on “I Want You Forever” from Jeymes Samuel’s The Book of Clarence soundtrack.

A vulnerable Jigga revisits heart ache in his verse. “Life don’t taste the same without you / Tears in my champagne ’bout you / Quit playin’ girl, you know I’m crazy ’bout you / You know that week you ran back to your momma house / Slept on the couch, ’cause the bed ain’t a bed without you.”

But beyond Jay, Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, Shabba Ranks, Kodak Black, Doja Cat, Jorja Smith, Kid Cudi and more show up in the The Book of Clarence soundtrack, which includes music from the film of the same name.

Hov, who helped produce the movie, also recently spoke about Samuel. “I just think he’s fearless,” Jigga told Complex. “He’s fearless and daring and he dreams really big. It’s refreshing.”

Lil Nas X — “J CHRIST”

Lil Nas X splashed onto the scene with a series of hits since his breakout single “Old Town Road.” After delivering smashes like “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow, he took a brief hiatus, but now he’s back with “J CHRIST.”

The song addresses speculations about his resurgence of sorts. “Is he up to something? Only I know / Is he ’bout to hit ’em with the high note? / Is he ’bout to give them something viral?” The title comes from a reference to this return: “Back up out the grave site and I’m back like J Christ.”

Lil Nas X wrote and directed the song’s music video, which also features religious imagery, including the crucifixion, Noah’s flood, and a 1-on-1 basketball competition in which he drops Satan with a crossover and dunks his arm through a hoop Vince Carter style in angel-inspired athletic gear.

Nas X faced criticism prior to the song’s release due to the religious imagery. “The problem is y’all judge everything at face value,” he said. “I’ve never released a visual without an underlying meaning and y’all know that.”

He later added: “I’ve crossed satan up and broke his ankles, snapped his neck and literally killed him, made a song referencing the return of jesus, and somehow yall still think im a satanist. I can not win lmaooo.”

