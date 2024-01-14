Saweetie was spotted on Instagram this week donning another hot look that we love!
The “My Type” rapper proved that she is the main character when she stepped out and turned heads in a monochromatic look that we can’t stop thinking about. Taking to Instagram, the beauty shared a Reel of herself rocking the yellow monochrome look to perfection. The ensemble featured a sexy, cut out yellow maxi dress which showed off her toned bod and abs. She paired the look with a dramatic yellow hat and yellow pumps. But the star of the night was her floor-length yellow, mink fur coat by Daniel’s Leather. The stunning coat fit her to perfection and topped the yellow ensemble off perfectly. She accessorized the look with a diamond choker and matching diamond rings.
Saweetie showed off the look in an IG video while walking through the streets to her latest single, “Richtivities,” and serving with every strut. “4L ,” she captioned the post. Check it out below.
Saweetie Gives Us Main Character Energy In A Yellow Fur Coat was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
