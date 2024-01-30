GloRilla Gives Us A Post-Perm Update And Her Hair Is Flourishing

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been over a year since GloRilla announced she was trading in her natural tresses for the creamy crack because she was tired of her “carpet hair.” The rapper, who often keeps her mane styled in weaves and lace front wigs, attempted the natural hair lifestyle but quickly gave it up because the braids hurt her head.

GloRilla shows off a head full of healthy hair on X

Now, one year and five months post-perm, the Memphis-bred rapper took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to show off a head full of thick, healthy hair.

When women return to perms, there’s usually an uproar from the public. The natural hair movement took off in the 2000s, empowering women to embrace their strands, no matter how big or unruly they may be. Still, there is an influx of women seeking solace in more manageable ways to manipulate their hair with the help of texturized enhancements. Permed hair is still healthy as long as you take good care of it. And judging from the 24-year-old rapper’s afro, her tresses are thriving.

The “Tomorrow 2” rapper is the queen of protective styles. On any given day, you can catch her rocking a myriad of looks that have us running to our local hair salon. From deep side-parts to inches that fall below her waistline, the Grammy-nominated artist is a true hair chameleon. And while her weaves always look spectacular, she takes excellent care of the thick mane braided under her wig cap.

Black women don’t play when it comes to hair. We have the unique ability to change our hair color, style, and texture in a matter of minutes, producing new looks for every day of the week. It is our superpower! Whether you’re permed or natural, the possibilities of slaying the perfect style are endless as long you develop a healthy routine that keeps your hair moisturized and involves regular trims.

