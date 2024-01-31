Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Nicki Just Confirmed She Won The Megan Battle

Published on January 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Nicki Minaj confirms she won, after the recent diss record release of “Hiss” from Thee Stallion. She went on a podcast earlier today with

Joe Budden and co host to set the record straight once and for all. Hot girls may want to check this out for further

drama purposes. Nicki barbs have also been warned via police presence in Houston at Megan’s mother grave sight.

Stream In Everyday to Ya Pilot @PskillzFlo on The Flight Zone From 3 to 7pm

 

The post Nicki Just Confirmed She Won The Megan Battle appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Nicki Just Confirmed She Won The Megan Battle  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close