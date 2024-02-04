Listen Live
Killer Mike Arrested Moments After Winning Three Grammys

Published on February 4, 2024

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

A rollercoaster of emotions today for the new three-time Grammy award winner, Killer Mike. Moments after the Atlanta rapper won his Grammys video surfaced of Killer Mike being escorted out in handcuffs.

There has not been an official statement on the reasoning behind his arrest. More news to come as the story develops.

 

 

Killer Mike Arrested Moments After Winning Three Grammys  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

