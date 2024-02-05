K Camp Talks “Float 2 London” Album, Love Life, Throat Surgery & More!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In January 2023, K Camp, the man himself, dropped a bomb on the music scene with his latest project – FLOAT 2 LONDON. This right here is a whole new chapter after breaking free from Interscope Records and going the independent route. Lore’l and Kyle tapped in with the Wisconsin artist to talk about the album, going indented, recent heath scares and even his love life!

What sets FLOAT 2 LONDON apart is K Camp holding it down on his own – solo power moves. The lineup of featured artists is crazy too – NoCap, Hunxho, SleazyWorld Go, Fredo Bang, Vory, Seddy Hendrinx, and The ARTI$t bringing that extra heat.

It hasn’t been an easy road for K Camp but he proves with each project that he’s a built to withstand! Critics saying he’s fallen off, vocal chord surgery, you name it but nothing seems to phase him. He’s back and better than ever. Watch our full interview and make sure you check out

This ain’t just music; it’s a reflection of the grind, the hustle, and the real talk. FLOAT 2 LONDON ain’t just breaking borders; it’s tearing them down. K Camp’s showing the world that setbacks are just setups for comebacks. So, if you ain’t tuned in yet, you better get on that FLOAT 2 LONDON wave – it’s a journey you don’t wanna miss.

