Kelly Rowland Never Misses And Her Latest Fashion Look Proves It

Kelly Rowland is snatching our edges again with her latest fashion ensemble. The former Destiny’s Child group member promoted her latest Netflix film, Mea Cupla, in a sleek Scanlan Theodore dress and homegirl ate!

Whatever Kelendria Trene Rowland wears turns to gold – literally. The mother-of-two worked a chic black look on her film’s press tour, including a strapless gold breastplate and an A-line black skirt that clung to the singer’s curves at the top and then slightly belted out at her calve muscles. Rowland styled the classy look with a black crop Acler tuxedo jacket equipped with structured shoulders and oversized lapels.

Kelly Rowland Steals the Show in a Scanlan Theodore Fashion Look

Styled by Wilford Lenov, the singer’s garb was minimally accessorized with gold ankle-strap Malone Souliers Una 90 sandals, a diamond necklace, a couple of rings, and her fierce bob haircut. The Texas native posted the look to her page with the simple caption, “#Meaculpa Press Tour @netflix.” While we are always here for Rowland’s artistic projects, it’s the looks that keep us stalking her page.

Her fans flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis. Even celebrities like Bresha Webb couldn’t help but praise the picture as she typed, “Sis!!! .” One follower perfectly captured our sentiments, complimenting Rowland’s existence with, “The Queen of it all….BBB! Bob, Bawwwwdy & Baddddd to the bone! ,” commented the fan.

Rowland has been our style muse since the beginning of social media time. The Grammy award-winner is no stranger to creating and killing her own fashion lane. As the well-deserved recipient of the Fashion Icon of the Year Award at Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) Fashion Show & Style Awards, the actress credited Tina Knowles for showing her how to lead the fashion crowd, not follow. “Destiny’s Child was very country girls, very country girls from Texas talking very loud, and we were just very different,” said Rowland. “So they were very reluctant to dress us; they ain’t dress us at all, to be honest. So, Tina took matters into her own hands, and she dressed us, and we learned, I learned then what it was like to start a trend.”

And a trendsetter she is.

