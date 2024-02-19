The Lip Bar Just Dropped New Products, Here’s Why You Need Them

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Lip Bar doesn’t make products for makeup gurus. But if you’re an everyday working girl who wants to don a light, effortless beat, this is your brand. Because the founder and CEO Melissa Butler knows her audience, she only launches new products with intention.

Building on her already robust beauty collection, The Lip Bar is upping the ante by adding a few must-haves to your makeup bag to help solidify your look. Starting with lips, the brand created a super-hydrating lip oil, earning it the title of The Prototype. They’ve also added a highly pigmented liquid blush to the collection that comes in three rosy shades. And now you can begin and end painting your canvas with the Next to Skin Blurring Primer and the Next to Skin Setting Spray.

You can shop the new items at your local Walmart, Target, and CVS, but in the meantime, learn about each product below.

4 New Products From The Lip Bar You Should Know About

The Lip Bar The Prototype Botanical Lip Oil

The Prototype Botanical Lip Oil soothes and moisturizes lips while providing a subtle hint of color. Offered in four shades: One of One, Fan Club, Can’t Miss, and Obsessed, each hue looks great on all complexions.

The Lip Bar Fresh Glow Blush

The Fresh Glow Dream blush is a highly pigmented liquid blush that provides a weightless flush of color to your cheeks and last all day. Available in the shades; Talk is Cheek, Sweet Cheeks, and Cheek Freak. Infused with powerhouse ingredients sodium hyaluronate and squalene to provide enhanced moisture and hydration to the skin. The ultra-lightweight flush of color won’t crease, flake, or cake.

The Lip Bar Next to Skin Blurring Primer

A sheer blurring primer that hydrates and plumps the skin while creating the perfect canvas for makeup application. Next to Skin Blurring Primer works to hydrate and minimize the appearance of pores for long-lasting wear, leaving skin smooth and ready for makeup!

Next to Skin Setting Spray

A lightweight setting mist that hydrates and plumps the skin instantly while making your makeup last all day. Infused with powerhouse ingredients including Avocado and Raspberry extracts. Pairs perfectly with Next to Skin Blurring Primer as the beginning & end of your makeup routine!

