Urban Skin RX Delays The Aging Process With Their Latest Products

I’ve been a loyal Urban Skin RX customer since the day they offered me a facial in 2021. Founder and former CEO Rachel Roff used their products to get my face together, and I’ve been hooked ever since. Through that facial, I developed a skincare routine that helped revitalize my skin by correcting dark spots, addressing dark circles under my eyes, and retaining moisture. So, when the brand invited me to the Conrad Hotel for another facial featuring their latest products, I quickly accepted the offer for a mid-day pamper session.

In 2023, Urban Skin RX won the Melanin Award for best skincare brand, and rightfully so. I was already a believer in the brand’s dedication to melanated skin, so when I entered the hotel room for my facial, I was eager to learn more about their latest products and excited to experience them with my facial.

Urban Skin RX introduce the YouthHero AM PM Serums and a new formula for the Dark Circle Vitaleyez Treatment

Before my facial, I chatted with the brand’s new CEO, Victoria Payne, who walked me through a long list of products focusing on dark marks, uneven skin tones, and reduced hyperpigmentation. My ears perked up regarding the rerelease of the Dark Circle Vitaleyez Treatment. Dark circles have plagued my face for all of my life, and up until last year, I began to address them with the brand’s Vitaleyez Treatment. This time around, they’re offering a new and improved vegan formula that is packaged with an innovative cooling applicator that reduces puffiness under the eyes.

In addition, the brand is introducing YouthHero AM PM Serums, a 2-in-1 bottle with an AM serum nonapeptide-1 on one side and a PM serum granactive retinoid on the other. The AM serum improves the look of uneven skin tones while actively fighting against the environmental aggressors that cause dark spots. The PM serum is a form of Vitamin A that supports skin elasticity and reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles without the irritation and dryness typically seen when using other retinoids.

Oxygenating and Dermaplaning Facial with Urban Skin RX

I’m embarrassed to say I didn’t start getting facials until I became an editor. Since then, I’ve added them to my skincare regimen for routine maintenance. I received an oxygenating and dermaplaning facial from head USRx aesthetician Ivey Washington.

I originally signed up for the oxygenating facial, but mid-way through, we decided to add dermaplaning to the menu. I was interested in the service because it removes layers of dead skin, leaving you a beautiful glow.

We used many of the USRx products I have at home, but we added the brand’s newer products, YouthHero AM PM Serums and the new Dark Circle Vitaleyez Treatment, to the mix. Learn more about the products here.

See more of my USRx facial below!

