Lecrae Talks Grammy Wins, New Music & More!

Grammy award winning gospel artist Lecrae stopped by The Morning Hustle Studio to talk his exciting 2024 Grammy wins and more!

The musical artist is still on cloud 9 after winning not one but two Grammys awards this year. He took home one for Best Contemporary Gospel Album for his latest project Church Clothes 4 and another for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.

Lecrae says his grammy win is still a shock to him although he knows the hard work and late nights that it took to get here. Lore’l and Kyle spoke to him about the big night and more, including misconceptions in gospel music, the news trend in demonic symbolism and of course what’s new and next!

Watch the full interview below and be sure to check out and support the latest project from Lecrae, Church Clothes 4 on all platforms.

