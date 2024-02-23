Exclusive: Stalley Gives Us A Play-By-Play Of Kevin Durant’s Rap Debut On “Scared Money”

So, let’s go back to a week ago today on February 15: two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant is making headlines for more than his skills on the court following the midnight premiere of a rap collaboration titled “Scared Money” alongside Ohio’s own indie rap king, Stalley.

Although no stranger to jumping in the booth — he’s already traded bars in 2011 with LeBron and has an unreleased song with the Lil Wayne — KD delivers his first real release as a credited emcee this time around, not to mention with an assist by a veteran to the game who without question has the respect of both his peers and the rap game in general. Actually, it’s for that very reason that Stalley himself had a lot on the line by co-signing, well, any baller with the balls to step to a mic and spit bars during the off-season.

History has proven on many occasions that sometimes it’s just best for the NBA’s elite to simply stick to hoops. Fortunately for KD, he actually may be one of the few exceptions to that rule.

Well, at least if you let Stalley tell it.

We decided to do just that by speaking one-on-one with the Ohio rapper just a few hours before the midnight premiere of “Scared Money” and its accompanying music video. Durant certainly does his thing on the mic, delivering a verse that’s almost comparable to Jay Electronica simply based on cadence alone. Lyrically, his pen game leans toward personal tales of his grandmother (“RIP to Barbara Davis, we hit another layer / When she speak to me, it’s like she saying prayers”) and even showcases his gall as a baller to admittedly celebrate life as a stoner. Stalley’s flow is consistent with what fans have expected for the better part of a decade-and-a-half, and it’s good to see him still staying sharp following the departure from Maybach Music Group back in 2017 to operate as an independent artist under his own imprint, Blue Collar Gang.

Watch our full interview with Stalley above as he discusses “Scared Money,” Kevin Durant as a rapper and what we can expect from both emcees — yep, we’re calling KD an emcee now! — from a musical standpoint in the very near future. Be sure to peep the music video below:

