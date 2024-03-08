Women Making History: When Camara AUnique Helps Fused Her Love For God And Makeup, Life Took On A Whole New Meaning

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Camara AUnique Helps spent years in the beauty industry, establishing herself as an in-demand makeup artist to Hollywood’s most elite talent. Her journey took her down a winding road, visiting various career paths before working as a coveted makeup artist to the stars. The Brooklyn native started in retail while modeling and appearing in music videos. She also designed jewelry that was sold in local boutiques. Celebrities became interested in her pieces and began wearing them on TV and in magazines. The exposure would eventually assist in Helps discovering her passion for connecting with women to highlight their beauty.

Camara AUnique Helps explore the power in the pivot

Helps dominated as a makeup artist, but she questioned her purpose as she developed a relationship with God. “I started to see that what I was doing was more than just makeup. It wasn’t about how many celebs I worked with; it was about how I can help every woman I came in contact with experience a moment with God that made them feel seen, heard, and loved,” she tells me exclusively.

As Helps continued to connect to her faith, she decided to embrace the pivot that would make God the focal point of her business. “I am most proud of my work in beauty and business with God. Doing business this way has taught me to move with a spirit of excellence, where I serve people from a different mindset and heart posture. When I first started, it was only about what celebrities I could get and the accolades – I made it an idol and forgot the purpose. When God took me through a season of losing everything, I realized the true importance of my why, and I’m grateful for the lesson,” she says.

Through her pivot, Helps created the first faith-based beauty line, Camara AUnique Makeup, with products honoring iconic women in the Bible. “The brand tells stories that help women see that it’s not about religion but a relationship with God and seeing our beauty through His eyes.”

“I am the author of a 52-week devotional called Love Letters to My Daughters. This devotional helps women build an intentional relationship with the Father. I also run a mentorship academy called “More than Just Makeup” for Glam Squads who want to learn how to do glam in an excellent way, starting with character and understanding service.”

She’s mastering her assignment regardless of people’s opinions.

Helps recently celebrated five years of Camara AUnique Beauty, and she’s still amazed by her progress. “I am just wowed that I can look back and say, ‘See what the Lord has done!’” she exclaims.

As she navigates the critics who say, “Stop making my business about God and make it about the product,” she is reminded of what it means to be a vessel. “The Bible says, ‘For I know the plans I have for you.’ When I move on things, it may look crazy to some, but I know many won’t understand my assignment because it’s meant for me to believe and move on.”

Going against the grain is challenging. It takes courage to stand up around people committed to misunderstanding you. Helps knew she was more than just a makeup artist, and when she realized that was just the surface of who she was, she became introspective and explored her full potential through God’s eyes.

“I am powerful because I understand my identity and love people. Understanding my identity became a challenge because I based it on my title as a makeup artist. When I went through my wilderness season, I learned that I didn’t even know myself truly, and I went on a quest to understand who I am in Christ, who Camara Helps is, and what I love about my life and path,” she says.

“I think we can go through our journey looking at our life as something wrong or off because we are programmed to focus on the negative rather than rejoice in all things, so being able to finally do that and walk into a room confident that I know who I am and whose I am makes me powerful,” she continues. Walking in Anavah Helps is in a season of taking up space, unapologetically. Her intention isn’t to make other’s feel uncomfortable, but her main assignment is to show up authentically. “For so many years, I played small and a victim. My next position is to humbly take up the space I am called to. I read that the Hebrew word for humility, Anavah, is to occupy your God-given space in the world, not to overestimate, underestimate, or minimize your abilities or importance. So I am walking in Anavah next with a smile,” she says.

The winding road that brought Helps through seasons of triumph, uncertainty, wilderness, and self-discovery, is cushioning her for her winning season. The esteemed makeup artist is booked and busy, living out her wildest dreams. And as she reflects on the bumpy road behind her, she has a few words for her younger self.

“That feeling of love you’re searching for is in God, baby girl, not in a man or a friend. I am proud of you because you didn’t allow the journey to overtake you, but know there’s a God who loves you and desires to help you heal from the hurt, shame, and rejection, also go away to college, get out of Brooklyn and don’t worry about how it’ll get paid just go and live your life. It all works out for us,” she says.

You can keep up with Camara AUnique here . Shop her beauty brand here

And for an exclusive discount, use code HELLOBEAUTIFUL30 to save on her beauty line.

Women Making History: When Camara AUnique Helps Fused Her Love For God And Makeup, Life Took On A Whole New Meaning