Listen Live
Entertainment

Watch: Netflix’s ‘Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult’ Three-Part Docuseries

Published on May 9, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Netflix's Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

An exciting new documentary series is headed to Netflix this month. “Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult” is a three-part documentary debuting on the streaming platform. Watch the official trailer and read more details about the series inside.

On May 29, Netflix will share its newest documentary series titled “Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult.” It’s three 50 minute episodes that follow a group of prominent TikTok dancers, who are trapped in a cult masquerading as a management company called 7M. Among them is Miranda Wilking, whose family is desperately trying to get their daughter out.

As other dancers and former members escape and work to rebuild their lives, it isn’t until they come together to try and put a stop to the cycle of their abuser that the real healing begins. This three-part documentary series from director Derek Doneen, Dirty Robber and WV Alternative exposes the diabolical tactics used by cult-like organizations to exert control over people as well as the lengths families will go to keep their loved ones safe.

In the trailer, it begins with Miranda’s family desperately looking for their family member. The trailer dives into how one church turned management company completely manipulated and convinced these young entertainers into joining a cult. It’s a must-watch two-minute trailer that proves to be thrilling and a bit scary.

Executive producers on the project include Doneen, Jessica Acevedo, Jasper Thomlinson, Martin Desmond Roe, Wilmer Valderrama, and Chris Uettwiller. The production companies Dirty Robber and The Unreasnble Company helped to bring the series to life.

Be sure to tune into the thrilling series May 29 on Netflix.

Watch the official trailer below:

SEE ALSO

Watch: Netflix’s ‘Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult’ Three-Part Docuseries  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
13 items

Questlove Declared Hip-Hop Dead Amid Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef, X Reacts

17 items

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Breaks 1 Of Drake’s Spotify Records

28 items

ArtBall 2024: A Night In Brooklyn Honoring Kehinde Wiley, Black Art And Health Awareness

Cuba Gooding Jr. Addresses Producer Lil Rod’s Allegations, Says He’s An “Easy Target”

Elmo’s Viral Check-In Prompts New Mental Health Initiative

Watch: Netflix’s ‘Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult’ Three-Part Docuseries

‘The Chi’ Renewed For Seventh Season By Paramount+ & Showtime

Battle Rapper Lady Luck’s Biggest Battle: From Suicide Attempt to the Light

View All

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close