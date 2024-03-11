Children’s brand Jool Baby has recalled about 63,000 infant swings sold by Walmart due to a suffocation risk.
According to an alert by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on March 7, the brand’s Nova Baby Infant Swing that’s intended, marketed, or designed for infant sleep had an incline angle greater than 10 degrees. The angle poses as a violation of CPSC’s Infant Sleep Products Regulation and the Safe Sleep for Babies Act.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The swing also “fails to meet mandatory warning requirements regarding sleep under the swing standard,” according to the agency.
The recall notice involves swings that were manufactured between June 2022 and September 2023.
For more details on the recall, click here.
RECALL ALERT: Jool Baby Recalls About 63K Infant Swings For Suffocation Hazard was originally published on foxync.com
-
Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show
-
Win a Girls Trip with Lore'l on The Fantastic Voyage
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Mike Tyson Set To Fight Jake Paul In Netflix-Streamed Boxing Match, Social Media Debates Elder Abuse
-
Here’s Every Look From Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ Tour Kick-Off Concert
-
All The Memorable Moments From The 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards
-
Register for The One Thousand Dollar Cash Grab Here
-
We Love Love: Revealing The Most Popular New Celebrity Couples