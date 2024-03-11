The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has found a new home with the Atlanta Falcons. After 6 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings the veteran has found a new home. The Atlanta Falcons are the third team Kirk Cousins has been a part of since being drafted in the 2012 draft to the Washington Commanders.

More news to come as the story develops.

RELATED: Report: Atlanta Falcons Plan to Hire Raheem Morris as Head Coach

RELATED: Atlanta Falcons New Hype Song Has Twitter ROLLIN’

RELATED: Bird Down: Atlanta Falcons Fire Head Coach, Arthur Smith

HOMEPAGE

YOU LIKE THAT?! Kirk Cousins Agrees to Join The Atlanta Falcons was originally published on hotspotatl.com