YOU LIKE THAT?! Kirk Cousins Agrees to Join The Atlanta Falcons

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has found a new home with the Atlanta Falcons. After 6 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings the veteran has found a new home. The Atlanta Falcons are the third team Kirk Cousins has been a part of since being drafted in the 2012 draft to the Washington Commanders.
RELATED: Report: Atlanta Falcons Plan to Hire Raheem Morris as Head Coach
RELATED: Atlanta Falcons New Hype Song Has Twitter ROLLIN’
RELATED: Bird Down: Atlanta Falcons Fire Head Coach, Arthur Smith
