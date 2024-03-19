Beyoncé Unveils The ‘Cowboy Carter’ Album Artwork And Shared That A Negative Experience Prompted The Album

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé hopped on her Instagram account to share the Cowboy Carter artwork and explain the inspiration behind the upcoming album. And when Bey writes a caption, the world stops and reads it.

Instagram was buzzing today after Queen Bey dropped her Cowboy Carter artwork accompanied by a lengthy caption. With well over a million likes, the Instagram post has hyped her fans for the March 29th drop. The award-winning singer’s album artwork consists of a powerful yet encrypted picture of herself in a red, white, and blue Western suit, styled with white boots, a white cowboy hat, and a Cowboy Carter sash proudly draped across her chest. She holds an American flag while perched on a white horse in her left hand. Her greyish-white hair flowed wildly in the background.

Bey typed a lengthy write-up in the caption thanking her fans for making her singles, “Texas Hold’ Hold’ Em” and “16 Carriages” successful. “I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart. That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you,” expressed the Houston native.

Beyoncé Revealed that an Experience Pushed Her to Create Cowboy Carter

She conveyed that she hopes the music industry will grow to be inclusive and shy away from correlating race with music genres. The mother-of-three also wrote that the motivation behind this album stemmed from a negative experience. “This album has been over five years in the making,” explained the songstress. “It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.”

Mrs. Carter rounded out her caption with a powerful statement that we felt with all our being, “This ain’tain’t a Country album. This is a “Beyoncé” album.”

Saddle up, Beyhive. The queen has spoken.

