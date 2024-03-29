Comedian T. Murph: ‘I Loves My Kids, BUT…’ Tour

You may know him from the Hulu show Woke, Saturday Night Live, or Comedy Central’s Kevin Hart: The Next Level, but this comedian is now going from the big-screen back to the big stage. Comedian T. Murph is merging his personal and professional life in a hilarious way.
This Chicago-based powerhouse has blazed a trail of stand-up stages, and returns with his current ‘I Love My Kids, BUT…’ Tour (IAmTMurph.com).
“[My kids] can’t feel no type of way, because what I do helps pay their bills.” -T. Murph
Catch him on tour in a city near you! Click to purchase tickets.
WATCH FULL T. MURPH x THE MORNING HUSTLE INTERVIEW BELOW
[Zype id=”6606f2057028890001733833″]
