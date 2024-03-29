Listen Live
News

50 Cent Says Daphne Joy Rape & Abuse Allegations Are Untrue

Daphne Joy was recently named in the lawsuit from Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Published on March 29, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

Indiana Pacers v Sacramento Kings

On Thursday (March 28), Daphne Joy made an alarming accusation that she was raped and abused by her son’s father, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson via Instagram. Wasting little time, 50 Cent responded with a statement shooting down the allegations in the wake of the recent legal issues surrounding Daphne Joy.

Daphne Joy, who was named in the lawsuit filed by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones against Sean “Diddy” Combs, claims that Jackson raped and abused her. Taking to Instagram, Joy held nothing back as she referred to Jackson as her “oppressor.”

From Instagram:

Related Stories

Curtis James Jackson. Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy and chaos onto people’s lives. How could u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing. We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you. I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned.

Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false slams made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.

In a statement delivered to The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson says that the allegations are untrue.

From THR:

The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire. The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.

It doesn’t appear that 50 Cent is bothered, posting to his Instagram page Friday morning, which can be viewed below.

Photo: Getty

50 Cent Says Daphne Joy Rape & Abuse Allegations Are Untrue  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
Lou Gossett Jr at Academy Awards Show 1996 31 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

News

Future & Metro Boomin ft. Travis Scott & Playboi Carti “Type Sh*t,” E-40 ft. Trae Tha Truth “Succaz” & More | Daily Visuals 3.27.24

5 items
Music

Country Music Collabs On Beyonce’s COWBOY CARTER Album

TJ Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphic 2024 (updated 3/26/24)
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2024 | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-01-11
Contests

Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game

Giovonnie Samuels
Entertainment

Former Nickelodeon Child Star Giovonnie Samuels Talks ‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’

The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close