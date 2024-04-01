Afrika Bambaataa Accuser Pushes For Ruling In Sexual Abuse Case

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Afrika Bambaataa was accused by several individuals of sexual abuse, leading to his ouster from the Universal Zulu Nation. A John Doe filed a request for a motion for a default judgment late last month in connection to a previous lawsuit claiming that the Hip-Hop pioneer abused him.

All Hip Hop obtained documents filed by the attorneys for John Doe on March 28, citing that it was the third such request for the motion for a default judgment. The request was sent to Judge Alexander Tisch, who is overseeing the civil case.

“This firm represents Plaintiff in the above-referenced matter,” John Doe’s lawyers wrote. “Plaintiff filed a Motion for Default Judgment (motion sequence #3) against Def. Taylor on August 1, 2022. Plaintiff is once again respectfully inquiring as to when the Court will issue a decision and Order.”

John Doe accused Bambaataa, whose real name is Lance Taylor, of child sexual abuse and sex trafficking in a 2021 lawsuit. The alleged victim said he was only 12 years old when the abuse began.

“From 1991 to 1995, Plaintiff was invited to Defendant’s apartment, located in the BRH, where he was repeatedly subjected to sexual abuse consisting of mutual masturbation and sodomy,” John Doe’s lawyers wrote. “During the same time period, Plaintiff was transported by Defendant Taylor, to other locations and offered for sex to other adult men in exchange for money. Defendant Taylor, intentional sexual assault of Plaintiff was for his own sexual gratification and without regard for the Plaintiff’s well-being. Defendant Taylor, performed the aforementioned actions for his own sexual gratification and without Plaintiff’s consent.”

Afrika Bambaataa denied any wrongdoing initially in 2016 and has since maintained his innocence. Several individuals aligned with Bambaataa stood in defense of the former Universal Zulu Nation leader despite the criticism they endured for doing so.

