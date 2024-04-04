Listen Live
National

President Biden Calls for Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas

Published on April 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
President Biden

Source: Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Biden wants an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

That’s what Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today during a phone call. The call came after an Israeli airstrike killed seven World Central Kitchen workers earlier this week.

He also called the recent airstrikes “unacceptable.” Biden said it’s essential to stabilize the humanitarian situation, and he urged the Prime Minister to conclude a deal “to bring the hostages home.”

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js&#8217;;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

The post President Biden Calls for Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

President Biden Calls for Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas  was originally published on wibc.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
CA$H & DASH to Birthday Bash | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-03-29
Home

Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024″ Game

Music

J. Cole Disses Kendrick Lamar On New Track, ‘7 Minute Drill’

TJ Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphic 2024 (updated 3/26/24)
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

News

Kenneth Petty Goes Viral Over Updated Sex Offender Registry Photo

Drew Rosenhaus 33 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close