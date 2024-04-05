Listen Live
Local

Earthquake Felt across Northeast Area with 4.7 Magnitude

Published on April 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Storm Over Philadelphia

Source: nino krgovic / Getty

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck Hunterdon County, New Jersey Friday morning, leaving residents of the Northeast feeling the after effects.

It was reported that the shaking was felt across the Northeast region, including Philadelphia.

It happened around 10:25 a.m.

The last time this area was involved in a earthquake was August 23, 2011. According to sources, the earthquake that emanated from Mineral, Virginia, and registered magnitude 5.8. The seismic waves of that event could be felt as far south as Georgia and as far north as Canada.

What to do after an earthquake?

  • Expect aftershocks hours, days, or weeks after the main quake.
  • Avoid open flames in damaged buildings.
  • If you live near the coast, stay away from the beach.
  • Drive carefully and plan alternative routes.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Earthquake Felt across Northeast Area with 4.7 Magnitude  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
CA$H & DASH to Birthday Bash | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-03-29
Home

Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024″ Game

Music

J. Cole Disses Kendrick Lamar On New Track, ‘7 Minute Drill’

News

Kenneth Petty Goes Viral Over Updated Sex Offender Registry Photo

Drew Rosenhaus 33 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

TJ Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphic 2024 (updated 3/26/24)
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close