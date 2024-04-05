Listen Live
Celebrity

Ricky Platinum’s Exclusive Interview with Sean Paul in Kingston, Jamaica

Published on April 5, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Ricky Platinum x Sean Paul

Source: @designdojo

Ricky Platinum takes a trip to Kingston, Jamaica to talk to Sean Paul about staying relevant in the music business for over 25 Years! Sean voices his opinion about keeping the Dancehall Culture Growing to higher heights, despite some negative backlash! Catch Sean Paul in the DMV on May 12th for his GREATEST TOUR where he will be performing all his hits at Echo Stage!

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!

Watch the full interview in the video below and tune into @RickyPlatinum live on @939wkys every Friday & Sunday from 10pm-12 Midnight!

Also See:

Sean Paul Says Jay-Z Wasn’t Comfortable With Him Around Beyoncé After “Baby Boy” Success

Sean Paul Talks “Live & Living” Album On The KYS Culture Bash Show!

Ricky Platinum’s Exclusive Interview with Damian Marley & Stephen Marley After Their Sold Out Show

Ricky Platinum’s Exclusive Interview with Sean Paul in Kingston, Jamaica  was originally published on kysdc.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
CA$H & DASH to Birthday Bash | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-03-29
Home

Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024″ Game

News

WWE Breaks Multiple Records With WrestleMania 40

15 items
News

Jonathan Majors Avoids Jail Time, Must Complete Yearlong Counseling For Assualting Ex-Girlfriend

TJ Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphic 2024 (updated 3/26/24)
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Drew Rosenhaus 33 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close