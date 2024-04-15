Listen Live
Entertainment

MFT: Antoine Dunn’s First Time Meeting A Celebrity? Stevie Wonder!

Published on April 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Craft Session: A Songwriter's Workshop

Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty

Meeting any celebrity can be a very intimidating encounter. Meeting the celebrity that is soul legend Stevie Wonder? Well, that’s a level of bragging rights not too many can say they’ve had the pleasure of experiencing!

That’s what put singer-songwriter Antoine Dunn in a category reserved for only a select lucky few. Thankfully, he’s here to tell us all about it for this week’s segment of “My First Time.”

 

 

RELATED: My First Time – Fredo Bang Gives A REAL Recollection Of What Indoor Skydiving Is Like

While the two now appear to be on ‘buddy-buddy’ terms based on the photo seen above, Dunn tells us how his first encounter with the 25-time GRAMMY winner almost felt too good to be true…literally! We’ll let him tell it though as it sounds best coming straight from the source. Overall though, it stands as a great story that will make you smile while also being a great reminder that someone is always out there rooting for you even when you’re not always rooting for yourself.

Learn a valuable lesson (and get a good Stevie Wonder tale!) in this week’s “My First Time” with Antoine Dunn below:

 

The post MFT: Antoine Dunn’s First Time Meeting A Celebrity? Stevie Wonder! appeared first on Black America Web.

MFT: Antoine Dunn’s First Time Meeting A Celebrity? Stevie Wonder!  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
CA$H & DASH to Birthday Bash | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-03-29
Home

Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024″ Game

Outkast and Dungeon Family 36 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Sports

Vanessa Bryant Blesses Los Angeles Dodgers With Special Player Edition Kobe 6 Sneakers

Entertainment

Brittney Griner Confirms She And Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Baby!

14 items
Style & Fashion

Courtside Cute: Angel Reese Watches The NY Knicks In A Sheer Body Suit, See Other Courtside Celebrity Style

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close