Men’s USA Basketball Team For 2024 Olympic Games Almost Finalized

The Men’s U.S. Basketball team for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is being rounded out. Some of your favorite NBA superstars will be partaking in the event this summer while others will remain in America to cheer on their professional peers from the comfort of their own homes.

According to ESPN, Team USA will be featuring some of today’s icons and legends on the roster as the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid will be taking the court to represent the red, white and blue. Pacing on the sidelines to coach the upcoming superstar roster will be the Golden State Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr. Kerr’s no stranger to leading his team to the promised land as he’s helped his Warriors bring home four NBA Championships but has no Olympic gold in his illustrious trophy room. (The man also won a few championship rings alongside the GOAT, Michael Jordan).

The rest of the roster will feature some pretty big names who’ve been making much noise this season and seem Hall of Fame bound when it’s all said and done.

ESPN reports:

U.S. basketball is planning to formally announce this 11-man roster that also includes Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Suns guard Devin Booker, Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards, Boston forward Jayson Tatum, Boston guard Jrue Holiday, Miami center Bam Adebayo and Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton, sources said.

James is playing in his fourth Olympics, a career that includes a bronze medal in 2004 and gold medals in 2008 and 2012.

Haliburton and Edwards are the only players from the non-medalist 2023 FIBA World Cup team who were selected for the Olympic Games.

Naturally, Knick fans were outraged that the team’s MVP, Jalen Brunson, wasn’t added to the team given the standout year that he’s been having thus far. Averaging 28.7 PPG and 6.7 assists per game, Brunson has carried an injury ridden Knicks team to its first 50-win season in more than a decade while helping them secure the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

But with Team USA managing director Grant Hill keeping one roster slot open ahead of a July training camp and exhibition games in Las Vegas, Brunson might just make the cut. But we’ll just have to wait and see.

What do y’all think of Team USA’s current roster? Who would you add or replace? Let us know in the comments section below.

Men’s USA Basketball Team For 2024 Olympic Games Almost Finalized was originally published on hiphopwired.com