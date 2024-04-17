Listen Live
Entertainment

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Apprehended In Utah

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Day N Night

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

YoungBoy Never Broke Again was apprehended in Utah on Tuesday, facing allegations of identity fraud, forgery, and other charges, as reported by WBRZ. Despite being under house arrest, he was taken into custody by local authorities.

While details on the arrest are scarce, public jail records accessed by Complex indicated that the artist, known for his work on “Compliments of Grave Digger Mountain,” was detained by the Cache County Sheriff’s Office around 6:30 p.m. local time.

The charges against him include a pattern of unlawful activity, attempting to obtain drugs, identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Complex has reached out to a representative for YoungBoy Never Broke Again for comment, as well as to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office for further information.

Last July, YoungBoy expressed how being on house arrest made him feel “so unhealthy” in an update shared on his cat Neon’s Instagram account.

Months later, his lawyer, James P. Manasseh, revealed in court documents that the artist had been grappling with “great anxiety, depression, loss of weight, and sleep.”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Apprehended In Utah  was originally published on hot1009.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
CA$H & DASH to Birthday Bash | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-03-29
Home

Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024″ Game

Celebrity

GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out

News

G. Dep Looks To Reconnect With Diddy Despite Assault Allegations [Video]

News

Kai Cenat Accuses OF Model Of Trying To Extort Him

Outkast and Dungeon Family 36 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close