It’s no secret that REC Philly is a leading force when it comes to supporting the community in several ways.
Last time I got a chance to speak with Will Toms, REC Philly teamed up with Black Music City to reward artists and creatives with necessary funding to make their dreams come true, brought more creatives together with Creator Day, to now being Stronger Together.
In partnership with Show Up Strong, REC Philly has a full day of impact, activities, activations, and of course community. With powerful conversations, hands on workshops, music, and more. When it comes to social action, knowing your voice makes a difference, and the impact you can make with it… (also the impact you can make that leads you straight to the bank!)
Special guests consist of Marc Lamont Hill, Sofiya Ballin, Gianni Lee, King Saladeen, Darryl “Cornbread” McCray
AND 4 luckily attendees will have the chance for their rent to be paid! Who doesn’t need that?
Make sure to get registered for this FREE event here
Check out the full interview below!
REC Philly Encourages the City to Show Up ‘Stronger Together’ was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024" Game
-
WILL Delete Later: J. Cole Apologizes At Dreamville Fest For Kendrick Lamar Diss, Seemingly Plans To Take It Off Streaming
-
Doja Cat Rocks Hair Adorned Bikini & Shaves Her Head During Coachella Performance
-
Nate Robinson Offers Update On Kidney Failure Diagnosis, Says He “Won’t Have Long To Live” Without Transplant
-
You Care: Jeezy Seeking Primary Care of Daughter, Claims Jeannie Mai Isn’t Around
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
5 Scriptures About Having Strong Faith