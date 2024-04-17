The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

It’s no secret that REC Philly is a leading force when it comes to supporting the community in several ways.

Last time I got a chance to speak with Will Toms, REC Philly teamed up with Black Music City to reward artists and creatives with necessary funding to make their dreams come true, brought more creatives together with Creator Day, to now being Stronger Together.

In partnership with Show Up Strong, REC Philly has a full day of impact, activities, activations, and of course community. With powerful conversations, hands on workshops, music, and more. When it comes to social action, knowing your voice makes a difference, and the impact you can make with it… (also the impact you can make that leads you straight to the bank!)

Special guests consist of Marc Lamont Hill, Sofiya Ballin, Gianni Lee, King Saladeen, Darryl “Cornbread” McCray

AND 4 luckily attendees will have the chance for their rent to be paid! Who doesn’t need that?

Make sure to get registered for this FREE event here

Check out the full interview below!

REC Philly Encourages the City to Show Up ‘Stronger Together’ was originally published on rnbphilly.com