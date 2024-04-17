GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out
GloRilla found herself in a jail cell this earlier this week after cops busted her for DUI, reported on by TMZ.
Reason for traffic stop
cops say they saw a vehicle making a U-turn at a solid red traffic light around 4 AM ET, so they pulled the vehicle over to see if anything was going on.
The officer who reported on scene claims he smelled marijuana and alcohol, and claims GloRilla told him she’d been drinking that evening.
The police say they then administered a field sobriety test and GloRilla did not perform the best.
In the end, GloRilla did get arrested and a friend came to pick up her vehicle.
GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out was originally published on hot1009.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024" Game
-
WILL Delete Later: J. Cole Apologizes At Dreamville Fest For Kendrick Lamar Diss, Seemingly Plans To Take It Off Streaming
-
Doja Cat Rocks Hair Adorned Bikini & Shaves Her Head During Coachella Performance
-
Nate Robinson Offers Update On Kidney Failure Diagnosis, Says He “Won’t Have Long To Live” Without Transplant
-
You Care: Jeezy Seeking Primary Care of Daughter, Claims Jeannie Mai Isn’t Around
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
5 Scriptures About Having Strong Faith