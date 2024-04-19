Listen Live
Kanye’s Wife Sexually Assaulted, Per Report

Published on April 19, 2024

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Kanye’s West Sexually Assaulted, Per Report

Kanye West is being investigated for battery against a man who allegedly sexually assaulted his wife.

According to TMZ, a rep for Ye has confirmed that Ye’s wife, Bianca Censori, was recently grabbed and sexually assaulted by a stranger. In response, Kanye allegedly punched the man and is now fighting allegations of assault.

No charges have been filed by Censori or the unnamed man who grabbed her.

The alleged incident took place on Tuesday, April 16.

From HipHopDX:

It was initially reported that the man “pushed or grabbed” Censori, but West’s representatives later said: “‘Grabbed’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted.”

They added: “The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

It’s unknown at this time whether Kanye or the man who grabbed his wife will press any charges.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Information from HipHopDX was used in this report. To see their initial story CLICK HERE.

