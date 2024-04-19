Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

TV Hate & Real-Life Love: Ashley Silva Talks Love & Marriage DC

| 04.19.24
Dismiss
 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
Ashley Silva

Source: Getty / Reach Media Inc.

Have you ever heard of “any publicity is good publicity”? Whether good or bad, Ashley Silva of Love & Marriage: DC surely has the viewers talking!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Although many see her as the “villain” of the show, she explains that her life outside of television is much different, from her encounters with friends to her marriage dynamics. 

Related Stories

“I feel like the most hated person on reality TV. It is weird because in normal everyday life I feel like I’m the exact same way and people love it…sometimes I read the comments like [man] y’all hurting my feelings,” Silva continues, “…but then I look at my bank account and I feel better.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Despite once saying that she plans to quit Love & Marriage: DC, “The King of Reality TV” Carlos King predicts her to become on of this industry’s biggest stars!

She dives into being a mom, being an entrepreneur, and building a name for herself as more than just DJ Quick Silva’s wife. Watch the full interview below!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

RELATED TAGS

Ashley Silva Love & Marriage: DC Quick Silva

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
News

IRS Hits Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Home & Seize Multiple Cars

Entertainment

Kanye’s Wife Sexually Assaulted, Per Report

Entertainment

Raz-B Reveals The Real Reason B2K Broke Up On TV One’s Upcoming “Uncensored” Episode

News

You Care: Jeezy No Longer Seeking Primary Care of Daughter, Pushes For Co-Parenting Equally With Ex Jeannie Mai

Outkast and Dungeon Family 36 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close