Kid Cudi Cancels Tour After Breaking Foot During Coachella Set

Maybe if his sneakers had air bubbles the injury wouldn't have been as bad. Just sayin...

Published on April 29, 2024

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Over the weekend a video of Kid Cudi jumping off stage at Coachella and breaking his foot began to make the rounds and now it seems like that injury will keep Cudi off the road for the foreseeable future.

On Wednesday (April 24), the Man On The Moon artist took to his Instagram page to let his fans know the extent of his injury saying that he has a broken calcaneus and not only will it require surgery, but unfortunately it also means that he’ll have to cancel his tour as he recovers from the injury.

“The injury is much more serious than I thought. Anyone who bought tickets will get a full refund, you’ll get an email soon. We will be back with new tour dates as soon as possible, and I can’t wait to get back out there with you guys and turn up how we do. I’m so sorry fam and I love you all so much, thanks for the endless love and support.”

We’re sure fans are disappointed with the news but the man needs time to heal. We doubt many people want to see him performing from a wheelchair. Well, some might. You never know.

As we said the injury happened while Cudi was doing his set at Coachella this past weekend and though the jump from the stage to the ground wasn’t a big one, it seemed like Cudi landed wrong and that was enough to cause some serious damage.

Check out the video of the incident below and wish Kid Cudi a speedy recovery, y’all.

Kid Cudi Cancels Tour After Breaking Foot During Coachella Set  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Leave a Reply

