It’s been weeks since the internet was having a ball with P. Diddy’s name following allegations that he had sexual relations with multiple men in the music industry and just when the noise began to die out, Gucci Mane decided to add some fuel to that dying flame with his latest offering.

For his latest clip to “TakeDat,” Guwop has some fun of his own with the new phrase inspired by The Diddler a few weeks back and kicks it in a hot tub with a gang of beautiful young women while constantly saying “No Diddy” to end ever single rhyme he kicks throughout the song. Even when it didn’t apply to what he was saying he spit “No Diddy” (LOL).

Elsewhere Nino Man and Millyz make a New York to Boston connection and in their clip to “My Truth” the two rappers link up in the city that never sleeps and stroll through the streets while kicking their bars wherever they stop.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lola Brooke, Shani Boni, and more.

GUCCI MANE – “TAKEDAT”

NINO MAN & MILLYZ – “MY TRUTH”

LOLA BROOKE – “SHELTER BABY”

D.R. 1PHIVE – “IRISH SPRING GREEN”

IMAN NUNEZ FT. HDBEENDOPE – “NUMBERS GAME”

MARLON CRAFT – “GOLD TEETH”

SHANI BONI – “COME SEE ME”

DEE POTTS – “PAYIN”

Gucci Mane “TakeDat,” Nino Man & Millyz “My Truth” & More | Daily Visuals 4.25.24 was originally published on hiphopwired.com